Sci Games acquires Australian slot developer Lightning Box

Casino equipment and digital gaming content provider Scientific Games Corp says it has acquired Lightning Box, a Sydney, Australia-based slot game developer. A Wednesday press release from the suitor did not mention the consideration involved in the deal for the New South Wales business.

The two sides were described as having had a “long-standing partnership” prior to the deal, which Scientific Games said should make possible a “seamless integration” of the entities.

The announcement described the tie-up as “a key step forward” in Scientific Games’ “strategic plan to become a content-led, sustainable-growth company”, and one with a “cross-platform” approach.

Scientific Games was capitalising on its “largest growth opportunities with a focus on digital markets,” added the announcement.

“Lightning Box games are hugely popular with slots players around the world, and we’re excited to welcome these talented game designers to our team,” said Dylan Slaney, senior vice president, gaming, digital at Scientific Games, as cited in the release.

Lightning Box is said to offer currently live operations with more than 50 leading U.S., Canadian, and European gaming brands, including BetMGM, FanDuel, William Hill, and Betsson.

Lightning Box games were described in Wednesday’s announcement as “proven performers” across Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform in the U.S.

The statement said the studio would “continue to deliver new exciting games while benefitting from Scientific Games’ comprehensive range of resources, including data analytics and commercial support”.

Peter Causley, chief executive and a co-founder of Lightning Box, was quoted in the release as saying: “Joining the Scientific Games team and working even more closely with them comes at the perfect time to drive forward our ambitious product innovation plans.”

In July, Scientific Games made a proposal to acquire the remaining 19 percent of equity interest in digital gaming company SciPlay Corp that it does not currently own. The firm had announced in late June plans to divest itself of its lottery and sports betting businesses, as part of a company-wide strategic review. The U.S.-listed firm stated at the time it planned to focus on its land-based gaming, iGaming and SciPlay businesses.