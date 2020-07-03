 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Sci Games announces Clinton Long as VP of Asia

Jul 03, 2020 Industry Talk, Latest News  

Sci Games announces Clinton Long as VP of Asia

Casino games and lottery services provider Scientific Games Corp (SG) announced that industry veteran Clinton Long (pictured) has been promoted to be the company’s vice president of Asia. Mr Long has been in the new role since March this year, said the firm in a Friday statement.

Mr Long first joined SG Gaming Asia Ltd in late 2013. He relocated to Macau in 2014 and was then appointed as the company’s sales director for the Asian Gaming Group. In that position he was responsible for revenue and account management, along with market development initiatives for the company’s slot, table utilities, electronic table systems and proprietary table game products, according to a biography release by the company.

Mr Long started his career in the gaming industry in 2001, when he joined Australia-based casino games supplier Aristocrat Leisure Ltd in Sydney. He subsequently relocated to Singapore in 2007 to help grow Aristocrat’s business in Southeast Asia and Indochina markets, according to the statement.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Cambodia allows casinos to reopen, with Covid-19 measures

Cambodia allows casinos to reopen, with Covid-19 measures

Jul 03, 2020  

Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen said on Friday that casinos across the nation would be allowed to resume operations if they met health requirements to prevent Covid-19 outbreaks at their venues. The...
Read More
Sci Games announces Clinton Long as VP of Asia

Sci Games announces Clinton Long as VP of Asia

Jul 03, 2020  

Wynn Macau says no link to GEN HK hotel project

Wynn Macau says no link to GEN HK hotel project

Jul 03, 2020  

Macau daily June flights down 70pct: airport op

Macau daily June flights down 70pct: airport op

Jul 03, 2020  

Donaco to raise US$10mln, cites urgent need of capital

Donaco to raise US$10mln, cites urgent need of capital

Jul 03, 2020  

Pick of the Day


US$11.5 million

Aggregate casino revenue in June reported by South Korean casino operator Paradise Co