Sci Games appoints Victor Blanco as chief technology officer

Apr 16, 2021 Industry Talk, Latest News, World  

Casino equipment provider Scientific Games Corp says that Victor Blanco (pictured) will join the company in 2022 as its chief technology officer (CTO). Mr Blanco will oversee the firm’s technology strategy, to support the company’s development across gaming, lottery, sports betting, and iGaming, said Scientific Games in a Thursday press release.

“Victor’s innovative and strategic approach to both software and hardware design is a great fit for our Scientific Games leadership team,” said Scientific Games president and chief executive, Barry Cottle, in prepared remarks.

“We know that his leadership will ensure we are providing the most innovative games, systems and products for our partners and players,” he added.

The release also quoted Mr Blanco as saying: “The dream of any technology strategist is to work at an organisation like Scientific Games where creativity and innovation are at the heart of the company.”

Mr Blanco had served since 2016 as CTO of Australia-based slot manufacturer Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, being responsible for platform development, hardware engineering, systems and technology strategy. He also led Aristocrat’s expansion into social casino and casual games, according to Scientific Games’ release.

Prior to joining Aristocrat, Mr Blanco served as director of software architecture for computer manufacturer HTC Corp, and served in multiple software engineering roles at technology firm Microsoft Corp.

