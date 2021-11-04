Sci Games buys Authentic Gaming, enters ‘live casino’ market

Casino equipment and online games provider Scientific Games Corp has announced the acquisition of Malta-based Authentic Gaming Ltd, a provider of live casino products for the iGaming space. The terms of the deal were not disclosed in a Wednesday press release.

The acquisition marks Scientific Games’ first foray into the live casino market, and “significantly enhances the company’s product portfolio,” stated the release.

Scientific Games said the acquisition strengthens its “in-house development capabilities,” allowing the group to build live casino products and supply them to players all over the world. The company added that if could “further leverage its content intellectual property, land-based relationships and leading OpenGaming platform for accelerated growth” in the new business segment.

Authentic Games has extensive experience in the European iGaming market, supplying live casino products to more than 30 European operators, including leading brands Entain Plc, Betway Group, LeoVegas AB, and Mr Green Ltd.

According to the release, Authentic Games’ products include streaming a number of games directly from a “studio and the floors of some of the world’s most luxurious casino resorts.” The provider was said to have recently added live blackjack to its offering, with baccarat featuring in its “upcoming product roadmap.”

The acquisition also forms part of Scientific Games’ growth strategy, which includes expansion into the U.S. iGaming market and game diversification. The company said it had “strong ambitions” to further extend Authentic Gaming’s product offering across the U.S. market. Such effort includes “creating new studios based in the U.S., enabling the company to offer a localised product for operators across the region.”

The statement quoted Barry Cottle, chief executive of Scientific Games, as saying: “The collective power of Authentic, our proven table games titles and our OpenGaming platform allow us to capitalise on a growing U.S. market opportunity with our unique omni-channel approach.”

Jonas Delin, CEO and founder of Authentic Gaming, said Scientific Games was the “ideal home for Authentic to expand” its footprint in the U.S. and European markets.

“Our proven technology and live dealer platform is ready for scale and now, as part of Scientific Games, we are able to embark on our studio expansion and game diversification strategy in full force,” added Mr Delin.

The deal comes a week after Scientific Games announced the sale of its lottery business to Brookfield Business Partners LP, for a total consideration of US$6.05 billion. In September, the group also divested its sports betting business – including its OpenBet sports betting platform – for US$1 billion in cash and US$200 million in stock from Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, a sports and entertainment firm.

The two deals were part of a company-wide strategic review, announced in June by Scientific Games. The U.S.-listed firm stated the move would allow the group to focus on its gaming, iGaming, and SciPlay businesses.