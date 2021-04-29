Sci Games to host in May virtual Asia summit, tech display

Casino equipment provider Scientific Games Corp is to host on May 11 and 12 an event titled “Asia Summit & Virtual Experience”. The online event will analyse current trends in the gaming market and showcase the firm’s latest products, according to a Thursday press release.

The presentation for Scientific Games’ customers “will deliver insight, analysis, and ideas for operators to navigate their way through today’s challenging marketplace and drive their recovery plans,” stated the release.

The event includes a number of panel discussions focused on the company’s games, systems, and technology. One panel, to be hosted by the company’s game designers, is about Scientific Games’ most recent and upcoming slot releases.

A panel on table games will specifically focus on key products designed to increase operator profitability; while technology experts from the systems department will offer insights on the company’s ideas for innovation.

Attendees will have access to a virtual booth where they can watch 360-degree images, with demonstrations of all the latest products from Scientific Games’ portfolio.

The release quoted Matt Wilson, chief executive of Scientific Games’ gaming business unit, as saying: “We’re excited to welcome all partners from across the Asia region to the latest installment of our virtual summit series, which promises to offer an event experience like no other.”

He added: “We remain committed to helping our customers drive their recovery, and with several new product developments to unveil and industry topics to analyse, we’re looking forward to the summit and engaging with both new and existing customers.”

The release highlighted that previous virtual events hosted by Scientific Games had “effectively sparked engaging discussions,” and “resulted in new installations that support customers in operating safely and effectively” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The release also quoted Con Nikitas, a national gaming manager at ALH Group, as saying that participation in a previous edition of Scientific Games’ virtual events was a “great way … to hear about upcoming products and to engage with the product experts in real time on the live panel sessions.”