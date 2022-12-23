Sega Sammy Creation names Kameda president, CEO

Casino equipment supplier Sega Sammy Creation Inc has appointed Naoki Kameda (pictured) as its new president and chief executive, the firm announced in a Friday press release.

It added that it had also appointed Koichi Fukazawa as its new chairman. Both appointments were effective from December 2, the company said.

Sega Sammy Creation, a unit of Japanese entertainment conglomerate Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, has been expanding its footprint in Asia with new slot products.

Sega Sammy Creation was established in June 2013. The company opened in 2018 its United States facilities. They are in Nevada, home to Las Vegas, that country’s main gaming hub.

According to Sega Sammy Creation’s press release, Mr Kameda’s experience in the field of international business advancement would “be instrumental” in the firm’s “next phase of development and expansion”.

Mr Kameda is a veteran executive of the Sega Sammy Holdings group. He previously held the position of president and chief operating officer of Sega Sammy Creation USA Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sega Sammy Creation. As part of his new duties, Mr Kameda will retain the post of president of Sega Sammy Creation USA, while also becoming the firm’s CEO.

For his part, Mr Fukazawa adds chairmanship of Sega Sammy Creation USA to his duties.

The release quoted Mr Kameda as saying that, while the Sega Sammy Creation group was “still a newcomer to the gaming industry”, it had a “very strong team”, and benefitted from the “long experience” of the Sega Sammy Holdings conglomerate in the entertainment field.