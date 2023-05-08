Sega Sammy Creation names new execs for sales, operations

May 08, 2023 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc has named new senior executives in respective sales and operations roles via promotion from the ranks of the Sega Sammy group.
Sega Sammy Creation is a unit of Japanese entertainment conglomerate Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.
Takashi Maekawa (pictured, left) becomes senior vice president of global sales and business development for Sega Sammy Creation.
According to a social media posting, Mr Maekawa will “commit to scaling up the U.S. team while re-energising the Asian markets” for the brand.
It added Mr Maekawa had been a “prominent figure” since Sega Sammy Creation “was established in Japan,” and had expanded its “footprint to the North American market”.
Tomohiro Saito (pictured, right) has been promoted to vice president of global operations. He will oversee the manufacturing divisions of Sega Sammy Creation USA Inc in Nevada, and of Sega Sammy Creation in Japan.
He is said to have “decades of tenure in the Sega group prior to joining the Sega Sammy Creation group”. Mr Saito will be responsible for achieving “further efficiency and unity” between the entities based in respectively the U.S. and Japan.
Dec 23, 2022
Apr 06, 2022
May 08, 2023
May 08, 2023
May 08, 2023Macau is likely to see a daily average of “70,000 to 80,000” visitor arrivals in the period immediately following the Labour Day holiday break, says Macau Travel Industry Council president, Andy...
(Click here for more)
US$1.47 billion
Gambling revenue in South Korea’s casino market for full-year 2022