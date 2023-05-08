Sega Sammy Creation names new execs for sales, operations

Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc has named new senior executives in respective sales and operations roles via promotion from the ranks of the Sega Sammy group.

Sega Sammy Creation is a unit of Japanese entertainment conglomerate Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.

Takashi Maekawa (pictured, left) becomes senior vice president of global sales and business development for Sega Sammy Creation.

According to a social media posting, Mr Maekawa will “commit to scaling up the U.S. team while re-energising the Asian markets” for the brand.

It added Mr Maekawa had been a “prominent figure” since Sega Sammy Creation “was established in Japan,” and had expanded its “footprint to the North American market”.

Tomohiro Saito (pictured, right) has been promoted to vice president of global operations. He will oversee the manufacturing divisions of Sega Sammy Creation USA Inc in Nevada, and of Sega Sammy Creation in Japan.

He is said to have “decades of tenure in the Sega group prior to joining the Sega Sammy Creation group”. Mr Saito will be responsible for achieving “further efficiency and unity” between the entities based in respectively the U.S. and Japan.