Sega Sammy Creation new multi-ETG at G2E in Singapore

Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to showcase its latest standalone electronic table game (ETG), “Maximum Fortune Collection”, at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore. The new product integrates three of the group’s existing ETGs in a single cabinet, according to a Tuesday press release.

The Maximum Fortune Collection integrates “Baccarat Maximum Fortunes”, “Roulette Maximum Fortunes” and “SicBo Maximum Fortunes” into Sega Sammy Creation’s Genesis Crest cabinet, which is equipped with a UltraHD 4K portrait screen, the release stated.

Players can “choose their favourite game or switch back and forth between the three games,” according to the announcement. The game is also equipped with a “Quick Result Display” function, which allows players to view a game result immediately when they do not wish to bet at a current game, until they identify their desired game trends.

The “Quick Result Display” function is a feature that has already been present in Sega Sammy Creation’s existing ETGs, according to corporate information. The function has “resonated strongly with Asian players” since its initial release, the gaming supplier noted in Tuesday’s statement.

Sega Sammy Creation will be showcasing its ETGs and slot game library at casino trade show and conference G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore, running from May 30 to June 1 inclusive, at Marina Bay Sands.

Sega Sammy Creation’s senior vice president of global sales and business development, Takashi Maekawa, is cited in the release as saying: “We look forward to meeting our current customers as well as building new relationships in Asia; we are committed to providing quality products to ensure growth in Asia in 2023.”