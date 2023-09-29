Sega Sammy installs first Genesis Crest 43J units in Macau

Casino equipment supplier Sega Sammy Creation Inc has installed the first units of its Genesis Crest 43J cabinet series in the Macau market.

The firm told GGRAsia on Thursday that it had deployed the units at the Galaxy Macau casino resort in late September.

Games available for the Genesis Crest 43J cabinet at Galaxy Macau include “Mighty Diamonds – Eastern Prosperity”, “Panda’s Treasure” and “Winning Cash – Three Eyed God”.

Sega Sammy Creation debuted its Genesis Crest 43J cabinet (pictured) in Asia during the “G2E Asia: Special Edition Singapore” trade casino show, in August last year.

The cabinet features a 43-inch, J-shaped, 4K monitor. The player panel has a 13.3-inch liquid crystal display touch screen and a wireless phone charger. The cabinet is completed by a full high-definition 27-inch topper.

Sega Sammy Creation, a unit of Japanese entertainment conglomerate Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, has been expanding its footprint in Asia with new slot products.

In comments to GGRAsia in June, Takashi Maekawa, senior vice president of global sales and business development for Sega Sammy Creation, said that Macau and the Philippines “continue to be the focus” for the company in terms of market development.