Sega Sammy launches ‘Lucky Fruits Link’ in Asia

Sega Sammy Creation Inc said in a Wednesday press release it has released its “Lucky Fruits Link” (pictured) casino slot machine product for Asian markets, on its Genesis Star cabinet.
The gaming technology company said the product had been due to debut in Macau casinos in March, would be in the Philippines “soon”, and be launched elsewhere in Asia.
Masahiro Kurosaki, the brand’s managing director, was cited saying in the release that the aim had been to create a product with “intuitive” appeal to players, and that was “simple to grasp, easy to play and keeps a high level of excitement and time of device”.
The Lucky Fruits Link features the Lucky Tree, where players can see credit prizes, multipliers of up to x88 and the bonus pick game all available to them as fruits on a golden tree image, on the top screen.
“The Lucky Tree will help attract players and keep up time on device as players look forward to what fruit will fall next,” said Mr Kurosaki, commenting on the product’s features.
Sega Sammy Creation, a unit of Japanese entertainment conglomerate Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, has been expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia with new slot machines and smaller electronic table game machines.
