Sightline promotes Angela Kritz to SVP client solutions

Sightline Payments LLC, a fintech firm specialising in payments for the regulated gaming industry, says it has promoted Angela Kritz (pictured) to senior vice president (SVP) of client solutions.

“In her new role, she will oversee Sightline’s client base of more than 60 operators and will also lead Sightline’s marketing and communications functions,” stated the company in a Thursday press release.

According to the announcement, Ms Kritz has been with Sightline since 2021. She started as senior manager and “has steadily proven her leadership as she ascended to director and then to vice president of client solutions”.

The release cited Sightline’s chief executive, Omer Sattar, as saying that Ms Kritz has shown an “ability to build strong partnerships,” being “instrumental” to the company’s success.

“We are thrilled to welcome her to her new senior leadership role,” he added.

Ms Kritz is described has having more than 15 years of experience in the payments industry. Prior to joining Sightline, she spent 11 years working for a merchant acquirer in various areas, including sales and integrated business planning.

The fintech company has a number of deals on casino cashless play technology with various gaming equipment suppliers.

Last year, Sightline launched “Deposit+”, a product the firm says enables casinos to access cash not being used in slot machines and ticket-in-ticket-out (TITO) kiosks.