SiGMA Asia a springboard to drive growth: Pronet Gaming

Online gaming services provider Pronet Gaming is making “giant strides” toward setting up shop in Asia, according to a Friday press release from the company. The brand took part in the SiGMA Asia 2024 trade show and conference held in the Philippine capital, Manila, from June 3 to 5.

Pronet Gaming was named ‘Best Multi-Channel Provider 2024’ at the SiGMA Asia Awards 2024, held on the opening night of that event.

Alex Leese, chief executive of Pronet Gaming, said at a fireside chat during the event: “One year ago, we were only at the ‘we will be in Asia, and we are on our way’ stage.”

“As I speak here today, I am now proud to say that we have the office, we have the team, and we have the Pagcor accreditation,” he added, referring to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp, the nation’s gaming regulator.

“Next time, I will be saying that we are established, with a much larger existing team, and operator clients on board,” the CEO said, as cited in the release. “My aim is to be here again next year to say that we are well and truly on the ground.”

Pronet Gaming, founded in 1996, is a business-to-business aggregation platform specialist, said to offer a “fully customisable entertainment platform”

The firm’s portfolio provides access to more than 15,000 games from over 100 developers across slots, live dealer, bingo, lottery, fishing games and more, according to its corporate website.

The company has chosen the Philippines to establish its regional presence in Asia. Aside from expanding in the region, the brand said it also aims to “help local Asian operators to expand their global reach into Europe and Latin America”.

In Friday’s release, Pronet Gaming said this year’s edition of SiGMA Asia “provided an invaluable platform” for the company to “forge new connections and explore opportunities” in the Asian market.

“The event served as a springboard for establishing strategic partnerships and fostering collaborations that will drive growth and success in the region,” it added.

SiGMA Asia will return to Manila in June 2025, according to the show organiser.