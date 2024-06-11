SiGMA Asia to return to Manila in June 2025: organiser

SiGMA Asia, a trade show and conference for the online gaming sector, is set to return to the Philippine capital Manila in 2025, its organisers confirmed in an announcement last week. The event will be held from June 1 to 4 next year, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay, Manila.

Next year’s edition will be the third event to be held in the Philippines, following SiGMA Asia’s inaugural event in July 2023. The 2025 edition “will see a 40-percent increase in footprint, with a number of new areas included in the floorplan,” stated the organisers.

This year’s gathering was from June 3 to 5, also at the SMX Convention Center, Manila’s largest exhibition venue. The promoters of SiGMA Asia 2024 had flagged it would showcase about “3,000 operators, more than 350 speakers, and about 20,000 delegates”.

SiGMA Asia 2024 had received the endorsement from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), the country’s gaming regulator.

Alejandro Tengco (pictured centre), Pagcor’s chairman and chief executive, took part in the opening ceremony of this year’s event, alongside SiGMA founder Eman Pulis (pictured left), and Neil Shih (pictured right), SiGMA Asia managing director.

Each edition of the event includes a pre-event party, as well as the SiGMA Asia Awards ceremony. The conference and exhibition usually runs across the last two days of the event.

In the press release, the organisers of SiGMA Asia said they would hold an “iGathering retreat” in Incheon, South Korea, in August, featuring networking sessions and conference activities.

The initiative includes a stay at the Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, a newly-opened complex – with a foreigner-only casino – promoted by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.