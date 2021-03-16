Sihanouk province lets Jin Bei Casino and Hotel reopen

Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province has allowed a number of tourism venues to reopen since Sunday, including the Jin Bei Casino and Hotel complex in the provincial capital Sihanoukville, according to national English-language media outlet the Khmer Times.

Venues allowed to restart operations from Sunday were Jin Bei Casino and Hotel; SS Hotel and Residence; and Win Condo, reported the news outlet.

The province had from late February, amid local cases of Covid-19 infection, ordered a shutdown of several gaming and hotel establishments in Sihanoukville, including Jin Bei Casino and Hotel, Jin Bei Palace Hotel, Jin Bei Artisan Hotel, Win Condo, Crowne Plaza Hotel, and Hai Chi Kang International Hotel, according to the Khmer Times.

Travel either in or out of Sihanoukville province has been banned since March 4, as the local authorities look to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 infection there, according to local media reports.

The Cambodian authorities announced on Monday morning that the country had recorded 18 new Covid-19 cases, taking the national tally to 1,325, reported the Khmer Times.