Sihanoukville and surrounds to act on casino forced labour

Sep 29, 2021 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Any owners of hotel or casino buildings in the Cambodian local government area encompassing the coastal city of Sihanoukville, that are “indirectly or directly” involved in the use of forced labour, will have administrative and legal action against them, reported the Khmer Times, citing a statement by Kouch Chamroeun, governor of Preah Sihanouk province.
The official was cited as indicating an aim in particular was to prevent human trafficking and sexual exploitation of workers. The announcement came after the local government received “a series of complaints” regarding forced labour, reported the Khmer Times.
The government’s statement highlighted in particular that “hiring people to work to reduce debts is prohibited”.
Sihanoukville has in recent years become a centre for foreign investment in the gaming and tourism sectors.
In June, China and Cambodia announced that a law enforcement office jointly run by those nations would launch a crackdown across Cambodia, after complaints about kidnapping, extortion, online gambling, and fraud.
At the time, Nikkei Asia cited the head of the task force, Wu Jianmin, as warning that any Chinese criminals behind such operations would be arrested and repatriated to China, even if they had become naturalised Cambodian citizens.
Sep 21, 2021
Aug 31, 2021
Sep 29, 2021
Sep 29, 2021
Sep 29, 2021A so-called domestic-tourism bubble that would have permitted Malaysian casino complex Resorts World Genting (RWG) to reopen on Friday (October 1), has been suspended indefinitely, reported The...
(Click here for more)
"The initial expectation for the October Golden Week was that the Cotai casino resorts might see an average occupancy rate at 80 percent to 90 percent. But that rate now might stand at just 50 percent to 60 percent... following Macau’s news of the new Covid-19 infection cases”
Andy Wu Keng Kuong
President of the Macau Travel Industry Council