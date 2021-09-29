Sihanoukville and surrounds to act on casino forced labour

Any owners of hotel or casino buildings in the Cambodian local government area encompassing the coastal city of Sihanoukville, that are “indirectly or directly” involved in the use of forced labour, will have administrative and legal action against them, reported the Khmer Times, citing a statement by Kouch Chamroeun, governor of Preah Sihanouk province.

The official was cited as indicating an aim in particular was to prevent human trafficking and sexual exploitation of workers. The announcement came after the local government received “a series of complaints” regarding forced labour, reported the Khmer Times.

The government’s statement highlighted in particular that “hiring people to work to reduce debts is prohibited”.

Sihanoukville has in recent years become a centre for foreign investment in the gaming and tourism sectors.

In June, China and Cambodia announced that a law enforcement office jointly run by those nations would launch a crackdown across Cambodia, after complaints about kidnapping, extortion, online gambling, and fraud.

At the time, Nikkei Asia cited the head of the task force, Wu Jianmin, as warning that any Chinese criminals behind such operations would be arrested and repatriated to China, even if they had become naturalised Cambodian citizens.