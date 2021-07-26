Silver Heritage delisted from Australian bourse

Silver Heritage Group Ltd has been delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange, with effect from Friday, said an announcement that day.

“The securities of Silver Heritage Group have been suspended from trading for a continuous period of over two years,” noted the statement, adding the removal of the listing had been “undertaken in accordance with the policy set out” by exchanges listing rules.

Silver Heritage is the developer of a casino resort called Tiger Palace Resort Bhairahawa, on Nepal’s border with India.

On 21 January, Hatch Australia Holdings Pty Ltd acquired control of 92 percent of the issued share capital of Silver Heritage, which had gone into administration on May 18, 2020.

A November 2020 filing to the Philippine Stock Exchange by DFNN Inc said it owned 18.98 percent of HatchAsia Inc, the Philippines-based firm that was at the time seeking to recapitalise Silver Heritage.