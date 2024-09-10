Singapore Aug visitor tally down circa 4pct m-o-m: STB

Singapore’s August visitor arrivals tallied 1.54 million, down 3.75 percent sequentially from July’s 1.60 million, the latter also the best month volume-wise so far in 2024, according to the latest statistics from Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Singapore’s August visitor arrival tally represented a 17.3-percent increase year-on-year.

The latest data also took the city-state’s visitor arrivals for the first eight months of this year to 11.32 million, a rise by 25.5 percent year-on-year. It also represented a circa 88.0-percent recovery from the equivalent period in the pre-pandemic trading year of 2019, when the city-state recorded 12.86-million visitor arrivals.

August brought 403,120 visitor arrivals from mainland China, up 87.1 percent year-on-year. The second- and third-most significant feeder markets in August were Indonesia, contributing 163,910 visitors, and India, providing 91,800.

Of those top-three source markets for visitors to Singapore, people from India had the highest average length of stay, at 6.15 days, followed by China with an average stay of 4.07 days, according to the tourism board’s August data. The average stay measured across all international source markets, was 3.66 days.

China was the top source market in the first eight months this year, as it had been during 2019. The January to August aggregate from mainland China was 2.26 million, a 86.9-percent recovery rate relative the same period in 2019, when Singapore received 2.6 million visits from China.

Singapore is home to a casino duopoly shared between Marina Bay Sands, controlled by United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp; and Resorts World Sentosa, run by Genting Singapore Ltd.