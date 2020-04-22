Singapore casino resorts confirm shutdown extends to June 1

Singapore’s two casino resorts have confirmed on their respective official websites that they will now remain closed until June 1 in line with the city-state’s latest efforts to halt the further spread locally of the Covid-19 infection.

Marina Bay Sands, run by a unit of United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp, and Resorts World Sentosa, run by Genting Singapore Ltd, affirmed the news in online posts.

The country’s prime minister had announced on Tuesday that what are termed locally as “circuit-breaker measures” – including closure of non-essential businesses and social distancing – would be extended from an original end date of May 4, to June 1. A minister said the list of non-essential enterprises would actually be extended.

The decision after a meeting of a Singapore government task force dealing with the crisis, followed a two-day period when Singapore added more than 2,500 new infection cases to its tally.

As of Tuesday the Ministry of Health said the aggregate of Singapore’s recorded infections was 9,125.

Singapore’s Casino Regulatory Authority said in a Wednesday email to GGRAsia in response to enquiry: “There is no change to the status of the casinos which are not considered essential services, and they will remain closed during the circuit breaker period.”

Marina Bay Sands said in its website it would be “suspending operations for the entire integrated resort from Tuesday, 7 April until Monday, 1 June, in support of the Singapore government’s latest efforts to combat the Covid-19 situation”.

“This closure will affect the hotel, casino, The Shoppes [mall], food and beverage outlets and all attractions including ArtScience Museum,” it added.

“For those who have booked a hotel stay with us, reservations for room nights from 7 April to 1 June 2020 will be cancelled and refunded accordingly,” Marina Bay Sands stated. “Guests who have booked tickets at our attractions such as ArtScience Museum during this period will be contacted on refund arrangements.”

Resorts World Sentosa stated on its site: “In view of the extension of the circuit breaker period, Resorts World Sentosa will temporarily suspend all guest offerings including Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark and Dolphin Island, and casino until Monday, 1 June 2020.”

The resort added: “Selected food and beverage outlets will remain open for takeaways. Existing guests who have checked into our hotels will continue to stay with us.”

Resorts World Sentosa additionally stated: “We will provide guests, who have purchased tickets to our attractions, made reservations at our restaurants or hotel bookings, with full support and assistance.”

On April 6 the city-state’s Ministry of Health had initially said in a written announcement that the two casino sites were to be closed for a period of four weeks, from April 7 to May 4 inclusive.

(Updated 1.02pm April 22)