Singapore GP neighbour MBS flags Ferrari partnership

Singapore casino resort Marina Bay Sands (MBS), which overlooks part of the route for the city-state’s famous Formula 1 Grand Prix (GP) night race, announced on Monday a partnership with Italy’s Scuderia Ferrari SpA, the motor racing division of luxury car marque Ferrari.

This year’s Singapore Formula 1 race weekend is September 15 to 17 on the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

According to the announcement from Marina Bay Sands, the deal with the Italian racing outfit includes “partnership activations” involving Ferrari Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jnr, and team principal and general manager Frederic Vasseur. The statement did not clarify the details of such activity.

In its own brief statement on Monday, Scuderia Ferrari said Marina Bay Sands would be an “official partner” for two years.

The Singapore gaming property (pictured) – controlled by United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp – noted in its comment, that a replica of a Ferrari SF90 Formula 1 car would be displayed in the lobby area of hotel tower 1 at Marina Bay Sands, from September 11 to September 18. Additionally the three-tower property would be illuminated in “Ferrari red” during this year’s race weekend.

“This collaboration unites two iconic brands centred around our joint pursuit of excellence,” said Paul Town, chief operating officer, Marina Bay Sands, as quoted in the venue’s statement.

Paul Gandolfi, head of partnership development at Scuderia Ferrari, said on the latter’s website, and cited also in the Marina Bay Sands release: “We’re delighted to welcome Marina Bay Sands to our family of partners. Our two brands, united in luxury, ambition and the pursuit of quality and excellence, look forward to developing meaningful and memorable experiences for our fans and customers starting with the hugely popular F1 Singapore Grand Prix.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is currently fifth, and Carlos Sainz seventh, in the FIA Formula 1 standings, following the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.