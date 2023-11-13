Singapore Jan-Oct visitor arrivals at 71pct of 2019-level

Singapore’s October visitor arrival tally was 1.13 million, flat compared to the previous month, with Indonesia and China remaining the city-state’s top source markets, according to the latest data from Singapore Tourism Board.

The October result took Singapore’s visitor aggregate for the first ten months of this year, to 11.27 million, up 147.2 percent year-on-year. That represented circa 71 percent of the same period in 2019, during the trading year preceding the Covid 19 pandemic, when the city-state logged 15.86 million visitor arrivals.

In October this year, Indonesia supplied 180,880 visitors. Mainland China was second, with 122,760 visitors to the city-state.

Chinese tourists stayed longer on average than those from Singapore’s southern neighbour Indonesia, and longer than international visitors in general. The Chinese average was 4.35 days, versus Indonesians’ 2.88 days. October’s average stay for visitors drawn from across all international markets was 3.55 days.

In terms of recovery outlook, the aggregate number of visitor arrivals from Indonesia for the January to October period stood at 1.87 million, 74.8 percent of the same period in 2019, when Singapore logged 2.5 million arrivals from that market.

There were 1.13 million visitor arrivals from mainland China in the first 10 months; circa 36 percent of the same period in 2019, when that source market supplied 3.11 million visitors to the city-state.

Other major source markets for Singapore for the first ten months of this year included Malaysia (891,900), India (887,270), and Australia (884,260).

Singapore is home to a casino resort duopoly: Resorts World Sentosa, operated by a unit of Genting Singapore Ltd; and Marina Bay Sands, run by a unit of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The latter also controls Sands China Ltd, part of a six-operator setup in the Macau casino market.