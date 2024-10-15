Singapore overnight visit tally down 35pct y-o-y in Sept

Singapore recorded 1.27 million visitor arrivals in September, up 12.3 percent year-on-year. But the city-state’s tally of overnight visitors for that month was 540,790, down 34.7 percent year-on-year, according to the latest statistics from Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The average stay length of Singapore’s inbound visitors in September was 3.29 days, down 9.9 percent year-on-year.

The top three feeder markets for Singapore’s inbound travels in September were China (217,170), Indonesia (173,550) and Malaysia (112,110).

Of those three source markets, the mainland-visitor cohort maintained the highest year-on-year growth, at 60.1 percent. The September average stay length for that visitor segment was 3.57 days. For Indonesian visitors it was 2.74 days, and for Malaysian visitors, 1.91 days.

Overall, the September performance took the arrivals tally for the first nine months of the year, to 12.59 million. That was up 24.1 percent year-on-year and an 87.9-percent recovery compared to the same period of 2019, the trading year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

China was the top source market in the first nine months of this year, as it had been during 2019. In the January to September period, the city-state saw an aggregate of 2.48 million visitor arrivals from China, an 87.0-percent recovery on the same time frame in 2019.

Singapore is home to a casino duopoly shared between Marina Bay Sands, controlled by United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp; and Resorts World Sentosa, run by Genting Singapore Ltd.