Singapore visits dip m-o-m, but Jan-Apr was 91pct of 2019

Singapore’s visitor volume was 1.36 million in April, down 8.1 percent from March, but up 20.4 percent year-on-year. In April, Indonesia overtook China as the top source market.

That is according to the latest monthly tourism statistics from Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The April data took Singapore’s overall visitor volume of the first four months of this year to 5.71 million, up 41.3 percent year-on-year. The visitor volume of the January to April period also represented a 90.8 percent recovery compared to the same period in 2019, when Singapore had 6.29 million arrivals.

Rebound of Indonesian visitor volume in the first four months this year, outperformed the overall recovery trend relative to the first four months of 2019.

Singapore had 243,890 visitors from Indonesia in April, taking the January to April Indonesian-tourist aggregate to 908,660. The latter figure was a 94.1-percent recovery relative to the first four months of 2019.

China was the second-largest feeder market in April, with 220,440 entries. For the January to April period combined, China was the top source market, providing 1.01 million visits, an 80.2-percent recovery versus the same period in 2019.

Malaysia – another major feeder market – contributed 420,030 visits in January to April, which was 11 percent higher than the same period in 2019.

Singapore is home to a casino resort duopoly: Resorts World Sentosa, operated by a unit of Genting Singapore Ltd; and Marina Bay Sands, run by a unit of Las Vegas Sands Corp.