Six ops to sponsor Macau Grand Prix races, no title backer

There will be no title sponsor for this year’s Macau Grand Prix, which will go ahead from November 19 to 21, but without a roster of international competitors, due to travel restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Macau’s six casino licensees will each sponsor one of the six races at the meeting this year, it was announced on Monday at a press conference (pictured) by the organising committee.
A press release issued by the Macau government, said that as the local Covid-19 outlook “stabilises”, holding this year’s Grand Prix as scheduled “sends a clear message and demonstrates that Macau is a vibrant and safe city to visit”.
The six races to be held this year are: the SJM Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix; the Sands China Macau GT Cup; the Galaxy Entertainment Macau Guia Race; the Melco Macau Touring Car Cup; the MGM Greater Bay Area GT Cup; and the Wynn Porsche Carrera Cup Challenge.
