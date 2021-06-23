SJM denies interest in ‘US$6bln’ Vietnam casino scheme

Vietnam media reports that Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd was interested in a “US$6-billion resort and casino complex project in Quy Nhon city,” was a “complete fabrication,” said the company in a statement. Quy Nhon is a coastal city in Binh Dinh province in central Vietnam.

“The rumour posted on some news websites in Vietnam that SJM Holdings is involved in a casino project in Vietnam’s Binh Dinh province is a complete fabrication,” said the statement from Jonathan Pyne, chief legal counsel at SJM Holdings, in response to GGRAsia’s enquiry.

“We can confirm that SJM is not involved in any casino project in Vietnam. SJM’s only casino operations are in Macau,” added the statement.

The SJM brand has previously participated in some request-for-information (RFI) processes in Japan, regarding the opening of a casino market there.

SJM Holdings was founded by the former monopolist of Macau gaming business, the late Stanley Ho Hung Sun. Other companies related to the Ho family operate casinos in other jurisdictions, including in Portugal.