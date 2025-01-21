SJM flags salary increment covering 99pct of staff

SJM Resorts Ltd, the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd, has announced a salary increase for its employees, with effect from April 1, 2025.

“The increment will benefit approximately 99 percent of the workforce,” stated the company in a Monday press release.

The casino company’s main gaming operations are at the Lisboa and Grand Lisboa properties in downtown Macau, and at Grand Lisboa Palace (pictured), in the Cotai district.

According to Monday’s announcement, eligible employees earning a monthly salary of MOP16,000 (nearly US$2000) or below will receive a salary increase of MOP600.

Eligible employees earning above MOP16,000 will receive a 2.5 percent salary increment, said the company.

The release cited SJM Resorts’ managing director, Daisy Ho Chiu Fung, as saying: “SJM progressed steadily throughout 2024. We deeply appreciate the dedication and hard work of our team members and are pleased to announce a salary increase for all eligible employees.”

She added: “As we step into the new year, SJM will continue working hand-in-hand with our team to pursue high-quality development, achieve new milestones across various domains, support Macau’s moderate economic diversification, and create value for the community.”

In Monday’s statement, SJM Resorts also confirmed that it had announced in late December the distribution of a “special discretionary bonus” equivalent to one month’s salary to eligible employees.