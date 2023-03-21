SJM Holdings to sponsor Macao Golf Open for next 3 years

Mar 21, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau casino operator SJM Resorts Ltd, part of Hong Kong-listed SJM Holdings Ltd, is to become the title sponsor of the Macao Golf Open for the next three years, it was announced on Monday. No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.
This year’s edition of the golf tournament is to be held from October 12 to October 15 at the Macau Golf and Country Club, according to a press release from the Asian Tour, the official sanctioning body for professional golf in Asia. The Macau Golf and Country Club is owned by Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau SA, the controlling shareholder of SJM Holdings.
The Macao Open is returning for the first time since 2017. This year’s 144-player field will compete for a US$1 million prize fund, according to the press release. The tournament will also return to the Asian Tour annual schedule.
The press release quoted Daisy Ho Chiu Fung, chairman of SJM Holdings, as stating that the firm was “committed to bringing Macau onto the world stage by hosting international sporting events.”
She added: “We are very proud to be the title sponsor of the SJM Macao Open, through which we will contribute to enhancing Macau’s profile as an energetic sports city and showcasing our all-rounded strength as a top-notch destination.”
SJM Holdings had already said in December it planned to revive the Macao Open, as part of its pledge to invest MOP14.03 billion (US$1.74 billion) in Macau over the course of its new 10-year licence. Of that amount, SJM Holdings has said it will invest MOP12.0 billion in exploring overseas tourism markets and developing non-gaming projects.
Monday’s announcement also cited Pun Weng Kun, president of the Sports Bureau of Macau, as saying: “Bringing back this long-running golf tournament to Macau has been an important priority and we are very happy to be able to support the return of this international event.”
The Macao Open was inaugurated in 1998 and is supported by the city’s Sports Bureau and the Macao Golf Association. It had been suspended since 2018 reportedly due to problems in recruiting sponsors for the event, according to media reports.
Earlier this month, it was announced that SJM Holdings would also be sponsoring the “Macao International Dragon Boat Races”, one of the city’s most popular sport events. This year’s edition is scheduled for June. The races are also co-organised by the Macau government.
