SJM names former Sands China exec new CFO, McBain retires

Ben Toh Hup Hock is to take over as chief financial officer (CFO) at Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd from Friday (January 1), on the retirement the same day of the veteran current CFO, Bob McBain.

Mr McBain will be retained as an advisor to Sociedade de Jogos de Macau SA, the unit that holds SJM Holdings’ Macau gaming licence, said the casino group in a Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Mr Toh joined the SJM SA unit in October, as ‘chief operating officer (finance and development)’.

Mr Toh was CFO at rival Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd from June 2010 to April 2016, as well as being a company executive vice president and executive director there during that period.