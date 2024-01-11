SJM Resorts awarding staff discretionary bonus

SJM Resorts Ltd, the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd, announced on Thursday it is distributing a “special discretionary bonus” to its employees, equivalent to one month of salary.

It will be paid on January 31, and it will benefit about 98 percent of the group’s staff, stated the company in a press release.

“With the commencement of a new 10-year gaming concession in 2023, SJM has embarked on a new chapter of continuous development and innovation,” said SJM Resorts’ managing director, Daisy Ho Chiu Fung, in remarks included in the statement.

She added: “The company sincerely appreciates the efforts and contributions of our team members, who have capitalised upon opportunities presented in the post-pandemic recovery, leading to steady growth in our business and significant progress in non-gaming realms such as culture, gastronomy, sports, and entertainment performances.”

Ms Ho also said that the SJM group would “continue to leverage the company’s strengths and networks” to offer “high-quality tourism and leisure products and services” to visitors, in a bid to “inject new momentum into the appropriate diversification of Macau’s economy”.

The announcement by SJM Resorts means all six of Macau’s operators have now declared a discretionary bonus for its workers.