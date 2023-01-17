SJM Resorts awarding staff discretionary bonus

Macau casino concessionaire SJM Resorts Ltd announced on Tuesday it is distributing a “special discretionary bonus” to its employees, equivalent to one month of salary.

It will be in two instalments: one on January 18 and the other within July this year, according to a Tuesday press statement from SJM Resorts.

The aggregate of the payment is calculated based on the monthly pay the respective member of staff received as of December 31, 2022. It wll be inclusive of base salary and guaranteed tips, if applicable, according to a Chinese-language internal memo dispatched to staff, and seen by GGRAsia.

Employees that have had unpaid absence for 31 days or more in a year, as well as those that have served the company for under a year as of 2022, will receive their discretionary bonus on a pro-rata basis, the memo also stated.

“I sincerely thank our team members for all their hard work and contribution in the past year. We have full confidence in the future of Macau. As borders reopen in synchronicity with our government’s timely promotional efforts, we have seen encouraging tourism recovery,” said SJM Resorts’ managing director, Daisy Ho Chiu Fung in remarks included in the Tuesday press statement.

The announcement by SJM Resorts – the Macau gaming concessionaire arm of Hong Kong-listed SJM Holdings Ltd – means all six of Macau’s operators have now declared some form of bonus for their employees, with payment dates that encompass the Chinese New Year period this year.