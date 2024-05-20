SJM boss Daisy Ho spends US$3.4mln on firm’s shares

Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd chairman Daisy Ho Chiu Fung (pictured in a file photo) has spent about HKD26.5 million (US$3.39 million) this month to acquire an aggregate of nearly 8.83 million shares in the company.

Ms Ho upped her long position in SJM Holdings to 0.46 percent, from an original 0.34 percent via five transactions between May 10 and May 17, according to the latest disclosure records in the Hong Kong bourse.

The five transactions were done at an average price of circa HKD3.03 per share, according to the records.

SJM Holdings released its first-quarter unaudited results on May 9. The firm reported a first-quarter loss attributable to shareholders of HKD74 million, compared with a loss of HKD869 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company said it had achieved in the first quarter this year “robust results” that reflected its efforts in ramping up the group’s “non-rolling market” segments.

The casino operator’s shares traded at HKD2.90 upon the closing of trading on May 10. At the close of trading on Monday (May 30), the stock price had risen by circa 10.7 percent to HKD3.21.