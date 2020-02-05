 

Slideshow | Macau casinos closed amid coronavirus crisis

Feb 05, 2020 Latest News  

  • The Macau government has asked the city’s six casino operators to suspend operations for two weeks with effect from the stroke of midnight on Tuesday, as part of Macau’s fight against the coronavirus disease episode
  • Gates down at Grand Lisboa, a property under SJM Holdings Ltd
  • Empty gaming tables at Sands China Ltd’s Venetian Macao
  • An unusual sight: doors closed at the Studio City casino, by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd
  • Galaxy Macau casino – a property run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd – has been cordoned off
”This is only a closure on the gaming venues of the tourism complex. Hotels and food and beverage venues can still continue, considering there are still visitors there. And we have sufficient risk control measures”

Lei Wai Nong
Macau Secretary for Economy and Finance