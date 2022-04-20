Slot printer maker JCM ties to Cassida on ticket check tech

Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd, also known as JCM Global, a provider of casino equipment including slot machine ticket printers, has teamed with a unit of California, United States-based Cassida Corp to give casinos a way efficiently to verify player tickets.

JCM’s casino customers can utilise the Cassida Pro Zeus at the casino cage and in a venue’s cash room, according to a Tuesday press release.

At the casino cage, the Cassida Pro Zeus can be used to manage cashing out of gaming machine tickets by casino patrons.

The device uses a proprietary software that can read slot machine ticket-in-ticket out (TITO) vouchers that have 2D barcodes printed via JCM’s GEN5 thermal printer (pictured).

The Cassida Pro Zeus – described by its maker as a “currency discriminator” – can also be used with banknotes, to check on their authenticity.

“The opportunity to create custom programming on the Cassida Pro Zeus to read casino gaming tickets for JCM Global has been mutually beneficial,” said Matthew Holt, director of partnerships and operations for Cassida Pro, as cited in the release.

Dave Kubajak, JCM senior vice president of sales, marketing and operations, said in prepared remarks: “We are especially excited that Cassida Pro Zeus reads currency and 2D barcodes from TITO tickets, a technology JCM invented for the casino industry.”