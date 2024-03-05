Slots keep dominant position in iGaming sector: Softswiss

SOFTSWISS, a provider of business-to-business services to online casinos and other gaming providers, says an analysis of the “2023 online casino landscape and early 2024 trends” reveals that slots “still hold over 80 percent market dominance” in the iGaming sector.

The company said in a recent release that its findings were the result of insights gathered by analysing more than 300 clients and 16,500 games of its Game Aggregator platform, a content hub for online gaming businesses.

“In 2023, slots consistently ranked as the most popular game category, both in terms of gross gaming revenue (GGR) and total bet count, capturing 85.56 percent of the market,” stated Softswiss.

“Although there was a slight dip to 83 percent at the beginning of 2024, the expectations are that slots’ popularity will stay above 80 percent,” it added.

According to the iGaming service supplier, live dealer games are “a highly popular category following slots”.

“Distinguishing itself from slots, the live dealer game category attracts a different target audience,” it said. “Players in this segment seek the atmosphere of a live casino and tend to place higher bets.”

The findings showed that the average bet sum in card games in 2023 was EUR49.95 (US$54.22), whereas in slots it stood at EUR0.75.

Within this category, “roulette and card games capture the spotlight, reflecting the enduring appeal and widespread popularity of classic casino offerings among players,” observerd Softswiss.

The crash game category rounds the top-3 most popular genre in terms of GGR, added the release. In crash games, players are given time to place bets and – after the betting period expires – the odds progressively grow until the growth vector randomly crashes.

The updated cited Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, as saying that while slots “continue to reign supreme” in the iGaming sector, the diversity shown among the top-ranked games “highlights the varied interests of players”.

She added: “It emphasises the critical need to maintain a diverse portfolio that meets different player preferences, ensuring a rich gaming experience. Adopting this strategy helps attract a wider audience and retain players by offering them various options, reducing the likelihood of them seeking alternatives.”