Soft2Bet now offers gaming content from Reevo

Reevo, an online casino game developer, is now available as part of the platform of casino and sportsbook provider Soft2Bet.

In a Tuesday press release, Reevo is described as a creator of its own proprietary games, with about “two launches per month”. Reevo said it offers its operator partners a “comprehensive selection of the content, all through a single API [application programming interface] integration”.

Soft2Bet is a business-to-business and business-to-consumer software provider, offering what it states is a “vast amount of casino and betting brands”.

The announcement cited Petra Maria Poola, head of sales at Reevo, as saying: “We are thrilled to partner with Soft2Bet, a company that shares our vision of providing players with the best possible gaming experience.”

She added: “This collaboration represents a significant milestone for us, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Soft2Bet.”

Daniel Mitton, director of gaming and business development at Soft2Bet, stated in prepared remarks: “By partnering with Reevo, Soft2Bet is elevating our partner base as well as furthering our commitment to providing our players with an expanding and diverse portfolio.”