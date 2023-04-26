Soft2Bet now offers gaming content from Reevo

Apr 26, 2023 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Reevo, an online casino game developer, is now available as part of the platform of casino and sportsbook provider Soft2Bet.
In a Tuesday press release, Reevo is described as a creator of its own proprietary games, with about “two launches per month”. Reevo said it offers its operator partners a “comprehensive selection of the content, all through a single API [application programming interface] integration”.
Soft2Bet is a business-to-business and business-to-consumer software provider, offering what it states is a “vast amount of casino and betting brands”.
The announcement cited Petra Maria Poola, head of sales at Reevo, as saying: “We are thrilled to partner with Soft2Bet, a company that shares our vision of providing players with the best possible gaming experience.”
She added: “This collaboration represents a significant milestone for us, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Soft2Bet.”
Daniel Mitton, director of gaming and business development at Soft2Bet, stated in prepared remarks: “By partnering with Reevo, Soft2Bet is elevating our partner base as well as furthering our commitment to providing our players with an expanding and diverse portfolio.”
Dec 23, 2022
Oct 10, 2022
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023Any sell-off of state-owned casinos in the Philippines is unlikely to spark a competitive threat to the private-sector casino resorts in Manila’s Entertainment City and beyond, as the Casino...
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
(Click here for more)
”We’ve tripled our team [in the Philippines] and now we have a first-class office and showroom to give our customers the best experience in the industry”
Lloyd Robson
General manager of Aristocrat for Asia