SOFTSWISS, 100HP Gaming tie-up on crash-game offerings

SOFTSWISS, a supplier of software to online casinos, has announced a partnership with 100HP Gaming, to add more crash-game titles to its Game Aggregator platform, according to a Monday press release.

“SOFTSWISS is committed to expanding its portfolio with high-quality and diverse content. In response to the growing popularity of crash games, SOFTSWISS has added new titles from reliable providers to its portfolio,” stated the announcement.

The brand added that it recently “developed features that allow crash games in tournaments and jackpots”.

The release said that 100HP Gaming “brings extensive experience in game development,” offering “vibrant game designs”.

“With gamification features and level-based bonuses, their [100HP Gaming’s] games boast an average retention rate of 15 percent,” added the update.

The release quoted Nikita Keino, head of partnerships at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, as saying: “This partnership is a successful example of collaboration, where the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator offers a content provider a fast and easy way to access new markets and clients.”

He added: “At the same time, we can offer our clients diverse, high-quality content developed with a deep understanding of the latest iGaming trends and player demand.”

Ilya Rybasov, business development manager at 100HP Gaming, said in prepared remarks that the partnership with SOFTSWISS was “a tremendous opportunity” for the company to share its “top-tier games with a broader network of operators”.