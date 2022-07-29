 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

SoftSwiss’ Affilka adding features as client list grows

Jul 29, 2022 iGaming, Latest News  

SoftSwiss’ Affilka adding features as client list grows

SoftSwiss, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, says its affiliate marketing platform Affilka has celebrated a “significant business milestone,” by adding 150 clients to its portfolio.

Affilka is a management software platform designed for the iGaming industry. It allows clients to track their affiliates’ advertising campaigns, analyse their customers, optimise their marketing expenses, and pay out rewards, according to corporate information.

In a Thursday press release, SoftSwiss said Affilka, launched four years ago, has “ground for further strengthening” its offering. “Over the past two months, Affilka has shown impressive growth and gained 10 new clients, including fast-growing crypto brands BitSpinCasino by Bitcoin.com and Flush, as well as Jeetcity Casino and others,” it stated.

The statement quoted Anastasia Borovaya, head of product at Affilka, saying: “We’re especially proud to see more and more brands that use different platforms choose Affilka as a partner.”

“Now Affilka is growing very fast. We’re focused on adding functionality that is in demand on the market,” she said, noting that “each project has a dedicated account manager who is always in touch with the client on all issues.”

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Macau unwinding of extra Covid rules extends to Tues

Macau unwinding of extra Covid rules extends to Tues

Jul 29, 2022  

Macau’s so-called “consolidation” phase in terms of the current Covid-19 outbreak, has been extended by three more days, from 12am on Saturday (July 30), to 12am at the start of Tuesday (August...
Read More
Queen’s Wharf Brisbane delayed to 2H23, budget up

Queen’s Wharf Brisbane delayed to 2H23, budget up

Jul 29, 2022  

Macau concession details only after win list: analysts

Macau concession details only after win list: analysts

Jul 29, 2022  