SoftSwiss’ Affilka adding features as client list grows

SoftSwiss, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, says its affiliate marketing platform Affilka has celebrated a “significant business milestone,” by adding 150 clients to its portfolio.

Affilka is a management software platform designed for the iGaming industry. It allows clients to track their affiliates’ advertising campaigns, analyse their customers, optimise their marketing expenses, and pay out rewards, according to corporate information.

In a Thursday press release, SoftSwiss said Affilka, launched four years ago, has “ground for further strengthening” its offering. “Over the past two months, Affilka has shown impressive growth and gained 10 new clients, including fast-growing crypto brands BitSpinCasino by Bitcoin.com and Flush, as well as Jeetcity Casino and others,” it stated.

The statement quoted Anastasia Borovaya, head of product at Affilka, saying: “We’re especially proud to see more and more brands that use different platforms choose Affilka as a partner.”

“Now Affilka is growing very fast. We’re focused on adding functionality that is in demand on the market,” she said, noting that “each project has a dedicated account manager who is always in touch with the client on all issues.”