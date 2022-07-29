SoftSwiss’ Affilka adding features as client list grows

Jul 29, 2022 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
SoftSwiss, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, says its affiliate marketing platform Affilka has celebrated a “significant business milestone,” by adding 150 clients to its portfolio.
Affilka is a management software platform designed for the iGaming industry. It allows clients to track their affiliates’ advertising campaigns, analyse their customers, optimise their marketing expenses, and pay out rewards, according to corporate information.
In a Thursday press release, SoftSwiss said Affilka, launched four years ago, has “ground for further strengthening” its offering. “Over the past two months, Affilka has shown impressive growth and gained 10 new clients, including fast-growing crypto brands BitSpinCasino by Bitcoin.com and Flush, as well as Jeetcity Casino and others,” it stated.
The statement quoted Anastasia Borovaya, head of product at Affilka, saying: “We’re especially proud to see more and more brands that use different platforms choose Affilka as a partner.”
“Now Affilka is growing very fast. We’re focused on adding functionality that is in demand on the market,” she said, noting that “each project has a dedicated account manager who is always in touch with the client on all issues.”
Jul 21, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
Jul 29, 2022
Jul 29, 2022
Jul 29, 2022Macau’s so-called “consolidation” phase in terms of the current Covid-19 outbreak, has been extended by three more days, from 12am on Saturday (July 30), to 12am at the start of Tuesday (August...
Jul 29, 2022
(Click here for more)
Sept 14
Deadline to submit bids in the new public tender for Macau gaming licences