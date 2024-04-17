SOFTSWISS announces foray into social casino biz

SOFTSWISS, a provider of business-to-business services to online casinos and other gaming providers, says it has acquired a significant stake in Germany-based Ously Games GmbH, said to have the “fastest-growing” European social casino offer, in the form of SpinArena.net. The announcement did not disclose details of the deal.

In a Tuesday press release, SOFTSWISS said it would now work with Ously Games “to develop a new comprehensive software solution for social casinos, aligning with recent iGaming industry trends”.

According to SOFTSWISS, social casinos “offer a unique fusion of popular casino games and social networking features”. These platforms operate without real-money betting, utilising virtual currency for game play.

“Social сasinos revenue primarily stems from virtual goods sales, enriching game play without monetary risks,” noted the firm.

Tuesday’s update said SpinArena.net was “the largest” European social casino in terms of slot games on offer. The platform “has seen its player base triple since the beginning of 2023, surpassing 700,000 players,” said SOFTSWISS.

It added: “With a collection of over 3,000 games from almost 40 providers, the casino reached a EUR1-million [US$1.1-million] annual turnover.”

The release quoted Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, as saying that the deal was part of “strategic investments” to diversify the company’s portfolio.

“Together, we aim to create a comprehensive platform for social casinos, enriching the robust ecosystem of iGaming products provided by our company,” he added.

Jochen Martinez, founder of Ously Games, said in prepared remarks that the “alliance” with SOFTSWISS would provide “invaluable insights, innovations, and profound expertise to both parties”.

He added: The deal demonstrates our commitment to driving growth and mutual development. Collaborating with SOFTSWISS opens new horizons and ensures access to top-notch resources and support essential for thriving in the competitive iGaming landscape.”