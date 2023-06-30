SOFTSWISS Casino Platform adds Livespins social streaming

Livespins, a social streaming platform, has been integrated with SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, says SOFTSWISS, a software provider to the online gaming sector.

When a streamer relays gaming activity, Livespins enables players using an online casino site carried by the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform to view it, so that the viewers can subsequently place their own bets on that streamer’s game outcome.

If the streamer has a win, participating players win. Conversely, the same applies to losses. The winnings are calculated by combining the betting amount and the streamer’s multiplier, which SOFTSWISS said in a Thursday press release, creates “a dynamic and rewarding gameplay experience”.

Livespins “significantly enhances engagement within the gaming process on the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform by fostering social interaction and promoting a sense of unity between players and streamers,” SOFTSWISS added.

The company also stated Livespins allows players to communicate “with their favourite influencers and fellow players via chat”.

Darya Avtukhovich, head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, was cited as saying in Thursday’s announcement: “The Livespins integration is a step forward in line with our strategic vision of incorporating gamification elements into the betting process on our SOFTSWISS Casino Platform.”