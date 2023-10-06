SOFTSWISS Casino Platform announces Referral System

The management at SOFTSWISS’ Casino Platform has announced the launch of its Referral System. It aims to help operators reduce player-acquisition costs, and also to aid them in maximising potential revenue by utilising existing user bases to attract new players, according to a Thursday press release.

Gaming software specialist SOFTSWISS says its Referral System enables operators to “gain full control over referral bonus rules,” and gives them the ability to determine the size of the invitation rewards, “allowing them to create reasonable conditions for attracting new audiences”.

From the players’ perspective, the referral system is said to operate a user-friendly algorithm with five simple steps for them to refer a new player.

“Implementing such a cost-efficient marketing tool into the Casino Platform is a great step forward in helping our partners to increase their player base,” stated Daria Avtuchovich, head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, as cited in the release.

The executive added: “Referred users usually exhibit higher conversion rates, leading to increased lifetime value and stronger brand advocacy. By tapping into social proof, referral systems expand brand reach and positively impact player retention while fostering enhanced engagement.”

The Referral System is also said to offer trackable statistics that enable inviters to monitor their performance, track their invitees’ progress, and stay enthusiastic about fulfilling the conditions for claiming invitation rewards.

Thursday’s announcement reiterated that the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform was one of two company products to obtain recently certification from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), a gaming testing and compliance consultancy.

That “paves the way for entry into new regulated markets” for the Casino Platform, noted SOFTSWISS.