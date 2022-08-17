SOFTSWISS Casino Platform Launches ‘Bonus API’

Digital betting technology provider SOFTSWISS says its Casino Platform is expanding its functions by adding features and updates it says will “contribute to player acquisition and retention”.

The firm is now offering to its industry clients – via the platform – bonus management via application programming interface (API), referred to by the company as “Bonus API”.

“The Bonus API is an excellent example of a tool which will help operators build long-term and fruitful relationships with players, prioritising a personal approach and boosting audience loyalty,” said Darya Avtukhovich, head of the Casino Platform at SOFTSWISS, as cited in a Monday press release.

The Bonus API is described by SOFTSWISS as a “robust and secure tool” for bonus automation.

The firm states it is an alternative to the built-in bonus module found in the Casino Platform’s back office. Bonus API is said to allow clients to create and provide free spins, cash- and loot box-bonuses tied to various events without changing bonus system settings.