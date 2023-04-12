SOFTSWISS Casino Platform to integrate MetaMask wallet

Apr 12, 2023 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
Gaming services provider SOFTSWISS has announced the integration of MetaMask wallets with the SOFTSWISS Online Casino Platform.
MetaMask is a cryptocurrency wallet that enables users to store different kinds of tokens.
“The improvement is meant to streamline the depositing process in online games, making it less effort and time-consuming for players,” said a press release by SOFTSWISS issued on Tuesday.
Darya Avtukhovich, Head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, was cited as saying in Tuesday’s announcement: “A quarter of all [online] bets, сryptocurrencies continue to play a vital part for any modern brand looking to enhance the overall player experience. That is why we continue implementing crypto tools into our Online Casino Platform and other SOFTSWISS products.”
SOFTSWISS supplies a range of software for managing iGaming operations. It has about 1,400 employees, and has bases in Malta, Poland, Georgia, and Belarus.
