SOFTSWISS chosen for Cobra Casino jackpot campaign

Curaçao-licensed online gaming provider Cobra Casino is working with SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator on a new campaign for Cobra Casino players.

The “Cobra Jackpot” promotion is to feature three progressive jackpot levels – ‘Major’, ‘Grand’, and ‘Mega’ – with the Mega level reaching a maximum reward of EUR20,000 (about US$21,400), according to a Wednesday press release.

SOFTSWISS, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, says its Jackpot Aggregator service provides a “dedicated team of technical and business account managers to walk the client through the entire process”.

SOFTSWISS adds that the Jackpot Aggregator tailors its proposition according to specific business needs of the client, which are “first collected and analysed”, to deliver “an effective remedy” for any particular challenge a client might face.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, was cited in the announcement as saying: “We are delighted to collaborate with Cobra Casino and launch the Cobra Jackpot campaign.

“Our goal is to provide operators with new opportunities and cutting-edge strategies to captivate and retain players more effectively.”

Mark Wolf, representative of Cobra Casino, said in prepared remarks: “This campaign aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering fantastic gaming experiences to our players. We anticipate a positive response from users and look forward to their enthusiastic participation in this promotion.”