SOFTSWISS client crypto bets in 1H up 83pct sequentially

Online gaming services provider SOFTSWISS has issued a state-of-the market report for the first half of 2023, based on data collected across 500 betting brands supported by SOFTSWISS digital technology. It highlights the growing use of cryptocurrencies by consumers, in order to pay for such services.

In 2022, the SOFTSWISS Online Casino Platform introduced some features related to converging fiat-currency -supported gaming and cryptocurrency-supported play.

Its first-half survey issued on Wednesday indicates that in absolute terms, the total wagered amount across the 500 brands demonstrated a 37 percent increase compared to the first half of 2022, while the number of bets grew 49 percent.

When comparing digital coin bets between first-half 2023 and first-half 2022, the analysis indicated 16.5 percent growth in monetary terms.

But SOFTSWISS added: “Notably, the number of crypto bets has soared by 83.6 percent since the second half of 2022.

“At the same time, they remained consistent at 29.5 percent of the total wagered amount in the last six months, which indicates a continued player interest in this option regardless of fluctuations in cryptocurrency rates.”

Andrey Starovoitov, co-chief executive at SOFTSWISS, was quoted as saying: “Despite fluctuations in cryptocurrency rates and changes in their shares in the iGaming market, digital coins continue to be popular among players.”

He added: “In a rapidly changing digital landscape, success will favour only those adept at harnessing emerging trends and quickly adapting to the escalating demands of sophisticated audiences.”