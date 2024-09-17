SOFTSWISS enhances analytics capabilities via Bambi tie-up

SOFTSWISS, a supplier of software to online casinos, has announced a partnership with Bambi Data, to provide its clients with additional tools “to track and improve their business indicators,” according to a press release.

Bambi Data is described in the announcement as a “provider of data integration and performance analytics” systems for the iGaming industry.

“With Bambi’s advanced analytics suite integrated into the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, operators get more actionable insights to make data-driven decisions,” stated the release.

The announcement cited Vitali Matsukevich, chief operating officer at SOFTSWISS, as saying: “We always rely on data-driven decisions ourselves and believe our clients share this approach. By partnering with Bambi Data, we provide operators with enhanced tools to drive business performance and uncover hidden business opportunities.”

The COO said the integration with Bambi aligns with SOFTSWISS’ “strategy of supplying the clients with the best and most innovative solutions in the market”.

Nicky Bonello Ghio, founder of Bambi Data, said in prepared remarks that his companny was “excited” to collaborate with SOFTSWISS, as the partnership would give operators “more opportunities to leverage the full potential of data analysis”.

“Our platform, with its wide range of ready-to-use dashboards, will enable operators to gain deep insights [and] drive revenues while saving significant time and money compared to in-house solutions,” stated Mr Ghio.

He added: “We’re also working on integrating AI-driven analysis and infographics, which will streamline decision-making through automated, data-based recommendations.”