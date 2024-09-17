 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

SOFTSWISS enhances analytics capabilities via Bambi tie-up

Sep 17, 2024 iGaming, Latest News  

SOFTSWISS enhances analytics capabilities via Bambi tie-up

SOFTSWISS, a supplier of software to online casinos, has announced a partnership with Bambi Data, to provide its clients with additional tools “to track and improve their business indicators,” according to a press release.

Bambi Data is described in the announcement as a “provider of data integration and performance analytics” systems for the iGaming industry.

“With Bambi’s advanced analytics suite integrated into the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, operators get more actionable insights to make data-driven decisions,” stated the release.

The announcement cited Vitali Matsukevich, chief operating officer at SOFTSWISS, as saying: “We always rely on data-driven decisions ourselves and believe our clients share this approach. By partnering with Bambi Data, we provide operators with enhanced tools to drive business performance and uncover hidden business opportunities.”

The COO said the integration with Bambi aligns with SOFTSWISS’ “strategy of supplying the clients with the best and most innovative solutions in the market”.

Nicky Bonello Ghio, founder of Bambi Data, said in prepared remarks that his companny was “excited” to collaborate with SOFTSWISS, as the partnership would give operators “more opportunities to leverage the full potential of data analysis”.

“Our platform, with its wide range of ready-to-use dashboards, will enable operators to gain deep insights [and] drive revenues while saving significant time and money compared to in-house solutions,” stated Mr Ghio.

He added: “We’re also working on integrating AI-driven analysis and infographics, which will streamline decision-making through automated, data-based recommendations.”

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Over 36k illegal gambling sites blocked in 1H: Macau govt

Over 36k illegal gambling sites blocked in 1H: Macau govt

Sep 17, 2024  

“More than 36,000” illegal gambling websites were blocked by the Macau security authorities in the first half of 2024, said the Office of the Secretary for Security in its latest report on...
Read More
SOFTSWISS enhances analytics capabilities via Bambi tie-up

SOFTSWISS enhances analytics capabilities via Bambi tie-up

Sep 17, 2024  

Strong Monday sees Macau daily arrivals top 124k

Strong Monday sees Macau daily arrivals top 124k

Sep 17, 2024  

MGM has leeway to pursue several large-scale projects: CBRE

MGM has leeway to pursue several large-scale projects: CBRE

Sep 17, 2024  

Interblock expands ETG reach with Zuum acquisition

Interblock expands ETG reach with Zuum acquisition

Sep 16, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”With Zuum’s innovative, cost-effective product line-up, we’re now able to offer a more diverse range of gaming solutions to meet the needs of casinos in both high yielding and evolving markets”

John Connelly
Chief executive of Interblock