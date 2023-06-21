SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator adds ‘only real-money’ function

Jun 21, 2023 Newsdesk iGaming, Latest News
SOFTSWISS says the firm’s Game Aggregator product has added an ‘Only Real Money’ setting to its Tournament Tool, allowing online-casino operators to calculate tournament results based solely on real-money bets and wins.
The iGaming software provider said in a Tuesday press release that this new function enables its industry clients to put “greater focus on players who generate real profit for casinos”.
Previously, the standard route for tournament results was to include bonus- and real-money -bets in the calculation process. “The new feature strategically excludes bonuses from the equation, providing a compelling incentive for players to engage in real-money bets”, stated the firm.
SOFTSWISS said that the ‘Only Real Money’ option “amplifies the efficiency” of the Game Aggregator’s recently-launched Tournament Tool service, “while allowing operators to increase their revenue streams” and elevate player-retention rates, “without compromising the thrill for tournament enthusiasts”.
“By redirecting the costs towards real profit rather than bonus turnover, casinos can ensure that their investments in players generate substantial returns,” said Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, as cited in the announcement.
The service provider added that operators will have the opportunity to set configurations on their side and collaborate with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator team to establish the criteria for qualifying bets.
