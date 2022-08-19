SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator deal on Vibra Gaming content

Online gaming software provider SOFTSWISS says it has signed a global content distribution deal with game provider Vibra Gaming.

According to a Tuesday press release, the deal makes Vibra Gaming’s game portfolio available for more than 260 iGaming brands worldwide via the Game Aggregator platform from SOFTSWISS.

“Working with this global content aggregator is an excellent opportunity for Vibra Gaming to expand our potential in established markets and growing markets,” said Ramiro Atucha, chief executive at Vibra Gaming, in prepared remarks in the announcement.

Vibra Gaming was founded in Latin America.

Nikita Keino, partner managers team lead at SOFTSWISS, stated: “The iGaming market is growing rapidly in [the Latin America] region, and, as one of the leaders in the industry, we strive to provide our clients with an extensive portfolio of games and quality software products.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is said to unite over 13,000 games from 175-plus game studios, enabling them to be integrated into casino, sports betting, and poker brands via a single process.