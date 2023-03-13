SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator expands with Apparat Gaming

SOFTSWISS has added content provider Apparat Gaming’s digital slot portfolio to the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator library.

According to a Friday press release from SOFTSWISS, Apparat Gaming will be able to reach more than 300 iGaming partners through the deal. The announcement added that Apparat Gaming would add more titles to SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator in the coming months.

Apparat Gaming was founded in 2020 and has operated under a Malta licence. Its existing slot titles include “Fruit Storm”, “The Black Book of Pirates”, “King of the Vikings”, and “Jack Potter & The Book of Dynasties”.

The deal with SOFTSWISS would “significantly increase our international reach,” said Martin Frindt, co-founder and chief product officer of Apparat Gaming, as cited in the release.

Nikita Keino, head of partnerships at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, said in the announcement: “Our Game Aggregator excels in iGaming due to the strength and depth of its offering.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is said to offer 16,000 games from 185 providers.

In another announcement, SOFTSWISS said its Jackpot Aggregator platform had a partnership agreement with RocketPlay Casino.

The statement said the associated promotional campaign would enable RocketPlay – described as a “crypto-friendly and multicurrency” digital casino with a Curaçao licence – to “increase its player retention and engagement”.

The RocketPlay Casino jackpot campaign called Mystic Jackpots has three levels, with a maximum reward of EUR22,200 (US$23,704).

“We want to deliver fantastic gaming experiences to our players, and having a strong jackpot offer allows us to do that,” said Yuriy Mogyr, chief commercial officer at RocketPlay, as cited by SOFTSWISS.