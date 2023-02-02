SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has fast setup Tournament Tool

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is offering a new function for industry partners, called the Tournament Tool. It enables creation and management of player tournaments utilising the games and game providers that are available to clients of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.

SOFTSWISS is an international iGaming company supplying what it describes as certified software for management of gambling operations.

To start a campaign via the Tournament Tool – a process requiring only 30 minutes of work – the operator concerned doesn’t need to seek approval from the game provider, stated SOFTSWISS in a Wednesday press release.

The tool allows operators to run campaigns with “flexible and easy setup configurations and the possibility to include any casino game in a tournament”. It also offers five winner-selection strategies: highest multiplier; total win amount; sum of all multipliers, the total spin number; and the total bet amount.

“The tool’s functionality will continue to expand progressively, offering more benefits to clients,” said the promoter.

“The Tournament Tool allows operators to launch bright and engaging campaigns and give players unique adversarial experiences, and motivate them to play,” stated Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, as cited in Wednesday’s update.

She added: “In 2023, we will expand and supplement the Tournament Tool’s functionality and analytical capabilities.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is described as a content hub that unites 13,000-plus games and 270-plus clients drawn from global iGaming market.