SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator now offering BetGames content

SOFTSWISS, a provider of technical services to online casino brands, says it has a strategic partnership with BetGames, a provider of live-dealer betting products. All content from BetGames is now available to clients of the SOFTSWISS aggregation platform, according to a Tuesday press release.

SOFTSWISS said the new partnership provided access to an “enriched collection” of live-dealer betting games via its Game Aggregator product.

“This move aligns with the results of a recent survey, which revealed that a diverse portfolio of games and providers is a crucial functional characteristic for 73 percent of clients when selecting an iGaming supplier,” stated SOFTSWISS.

SOFTSWISS’ clients can now access BetGames’ product lineup, featuring titles like “War of Bets”, its “Lotto” range, and the newly launched “Instant Lucky 7”.

According to the release, BetGames also offers a collection of engagement tools, including ‘Cashback’ and ‘Bonus’ options, “enabling players to reclaim a portion of their wagers and providing enhanced opportunities for winning”.

The Game Aggregator serves as a content hub within the SOFTSWISS product ecosystem, covering more than 190 content providers and an aggregate of more than 16,000 games.

Tuesday’s announcement cited Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, as saying: “This integration will expand the content choices available in our clients’ casinos and deliver an excellent gaming experience with live-dealer betting games for players.”

She added: “We are confident that the collaboration between the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and BetGames will prove mutually beneficial for both partners.”

Yury Mikhaylov, vice president CIS at BetGames, said in prepared remarks that, via this collaboration, the company aimed “to set new industry benchmarks” by integrating its full suite of games with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.

“This deal is a great fit for both parties, not only owing to our leading positions in the respective fields, but also due to the alignment of our growth plans,” stated Mr Mikhaylov.