SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator now offering over 23k games

Jul 16, 2024 iGaming, Latest News  

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, a content hub for online gaming businesses, says it offered “over 23,500 games” as of the second quarter this year. It marked a “46-percent increase compared to second-quarter 2023,” stated the software provider to the iGaming sector in a Monday press release.

SOFTSWISS said its Game Aggregator platform was now “the largest content hub in the [online gaming] market”.

The brand said Game Aggregator had 1,087 clients as of the second quarter this year. The company stated the bet count for the three months to June 30 grew by 13 percent sequentially, to over 42.3 billion bets.

The announcement quoted Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, as saying that the platform’s growth in the first half of 2024 had been “remarkable”.

“Reaching over 23,500 games is a milestone that establishes us as the largest content hub,” she stated, adding that according to a survey conducted by market research platform Kantar, “51 percent of [SOFTSWISS’] partners have given SOFTSWISS a perfect 10 rating”.

“These results highlight our dedication to innovation and superior gaming experiences,” said Ms Kaminskaya.

In April, SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator started offering its industry partners live game tournaments within its Tournament Tool.

In September last year, SOFTSWISS said it had completed the integration of Game Aggregator and its Jackpot Aggregator product.

